Swayman will guard the home crease Saturday against Buffalo, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman is coming off a 30-save shootout loss to the Senators in his last start. The 24-year-old goaltender will look to get back in the win column against a Sabres team that scored six goals Thursday against the Red Wings. Swayman is 7-3-2 with a .902 save percentage on the year.