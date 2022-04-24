Swayman will start Sunday's game in Montreal, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Swayman will get the second leg of this weekend back-to-back after Linus Ullmark presided over Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. With a 2-4-0 record in his last six decisions, Swayman has struggled a bit lately, but a matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging just 2.54 goals per game should help the 23-year-old goalie get back on track.