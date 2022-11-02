Swayman (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Penguins in the third period, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman was injured on a collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron, and the young goalie couldn't put any weight on his leg as he exited. Swayman made four saves in relief of Linus Ullmark, who was pulled after giving five goals on 23 shots as the starter. Ullmark re-entered the contest in goal, and he would be in line for a workhorse role if Swayman's injury costs him any time. More information on Swayman should surface before Thursday's game versus the Rangers.