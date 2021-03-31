site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Joins taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Swayman was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Swayman will provide depth for the Bruins' goaltending situation while Tuukka Rask (upper body) is out.
