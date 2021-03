Swayman was promoted from AHL Providence to the Bruins' taxi squad Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) is still sidelined, so Swayman will be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's game versus the Rangers. Swayman has posted an impressive 1.57 GAA and .942 save percentage in seven AHL appearances this season.