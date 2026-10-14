Swayman allowed three goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Swayman was tested by the Sharks' young offense, but he met the challenge for his third straight win. The 27-year-old netminder has gone 5-1-0 to begin the year, adding a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage as well as one shutout. Swayman's playing like a true No. 1 between the pipes and will likely continue to see most of the starts ahead of Michael DiPietro. Expect the two goalies to split the next two games, as the Bruins visit the Ducks on Friday and the Kings on Saturday.