Swayman allowed three goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Swayman played fairly well, but the Bruins put just 14 shots up against Scott Wedgewood and the Avalanche's defense. This was the first time Swayman has started consecutive games this season, setting up to settle in as the Bruins' No. 1 netminder over Joonas Korpisalo. With 11 goals allowed on 132 shots, Swayman has performed well, but he will need some help from the Bruins' defense to make his job easier. Look for Korpisalo to get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back when the Bruins visit the Mammoth on Sunday.