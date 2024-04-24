Swayman was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road for Game 3 against the Maple Leafs.

Swayman was fantastic in Game 1, stopping 35 of 36 shots in a victory over Toronto. Despite his strong performance, the Bruins stuck to their goalie rotation, going with Linus Ullmark for Game 2. If the 25-year-old Swayman puts together another winning effort, he could force coach Jim Montgomery to reconsider his rotational approach.