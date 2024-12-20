Swayman made 23 saves on 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The Bruins had a 2-1 lead late in the third period, but Connor McDavid tied the score with 2:21 remaining. Mattias Ekholm scored in overtime to complete the comeback for Edmonton. Swayman has been relatively solid in December, posting a 5-1-1 record while turning aside 157 of 180 shots. The 26-year-old allowed eight goals in a loss to Winnipeg on Dec. 10, which deflated his numbers during that stretch. Overall, the Alaska native is 11-10-3 with an .887 save percentage and a 3.13 GAA through 24 appearances.