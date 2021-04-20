Swayman is "tentatively slotted" to start Thursday's game against the Sabres , Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will start Tuesday and likely again versus the Sabres on Friday, while Swayman's projected Thursday turn hinges on the availability of Jaroslav Halak, who was removed from COVID protocol this past Saturday. Given how well Swayman has played in his stint with the Bruins, the team can afford not to rush Halak back into the lineup, but once he's ready to go, look for Swayman to be returned to AHL Providence, where he'd be in line to work in a rotation with Daniel Vladar.