Swayman turned aside 30 of 32 shots in a 2-1 loss to Washington on Tuesday.

Swayman got tagged with the loss when Washington's Michael Raffl beat him from a difficult angle with two seconds left in the third period. The rookie was sharp otherwise, continuing a stellar run that began with his early-April call-up. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Swayman, and not veteran Jaroslav Halak, will back up Tuukka Rask when Boston opens the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Swayman is 7-3-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .945 save percentage.