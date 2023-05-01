Swayman stopped 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 7 of the Bruins' first-round series.

Getting his first start of the postseason, Swayman fell behind 2-0 early in the second period, but the netminder regained his focus and saw Boston roar back to take a 3-2 lead in the third, only for things to fall apart in stunning fashion for the Presidents' Trophy winners. Swayman took a back seat to Linus Ullmark this year but still posted strong numbers over 37 regular-season appearances, and that arrangement figures to continue in 2023-24.