Swayman stopped 18 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Swayman didn't have a great performance, taking his third loss in four games. He's 1-2-1 with 14 goals allowed on 99 shots in that span. Swayman did his best to extended the game, but Liam Ohgren's tally in the seventh round of the shootout decided the result. For the season, Swayman is now 14-9-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 24 starts. Joonas Korpisalo is likely to get the nod for Sunday's home game versus the Senators.