Swayman gave up a goal on the only shot he faced in relief of Linus Ullmark (lower body) in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Ullmark was hurt making a save midway through overtime, and Swayman played just 1:24 before giving up the decisive goal to Nick Schmaltz. This was Swayman's third loss in a row (0-1-2), and if Ullmark's injury proves serious, Swayman will need to get his play straightened out soon. He's down to 11-3-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 21 outings overall, but he has posted a .906 save percentage across nine games since the start of December.