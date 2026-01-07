Swayman stopped 20 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Swayman allowed six goals for the third time in his last 10 outings, ending his brief two-game winning streak. The 27-year-old netminder has struggled with consistency at times, but this was his fourth-straight start, all of which have been on the road, so fatigue may have been in play. He's now 16-11-2 on the season with a 2.91 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 30 appearances. The Bruins return home to face the Flames on Thursday, a team that beat him in overtime by a 2-1 score Dec. 29 in Calgary.