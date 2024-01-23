Swayman allowed just one goal on 21 shots in Monday's 4-1 home win against the Jets.

Swayman was beaten at 4:16 of the first period by Vladislav Namestnikov to level the score at 1-1. That was the only damage he suffered, and the Bruins rattled off three straight unanswered goals to give him more than enough support. The Alaskan backstop has won four straight starts, and he improved to 4-1-3 with a 2.54 GAA and .912 SV% with one shutout in seven starts and one relief appearance in the month of January.