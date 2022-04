Swayman stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis.

Swayman didn't face a ton of shots but did enough to earn his second consecutive victory. In his last two contests, the 23-year-old netminder stopped 43 of 46 shots against good teams in the Penguins and the Blues. With Linus Ullmark (upper body) still out, Swayman is heating up at the right time as the Bruins look toward the postseason.