Swayman stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Swayman earned the victory despite posting a single-game save percentage of .852, marking the second straight start in which he's posted a figure below .900 in that department. He benefited from Boston's four-goal third period, and while the win helps his fantasy value, his efficiency was underwhelming. Swayman will need stronger performances to maintain favorable ratios, as he has a .908 save percentage over his last five starts.