Swayman surrendered two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 victory against Winnipeg on Thursday.
Swayman was beaten twice in the first 7:20 of the game, but he calmed down after that to aide the Bruins in their comeback. This was his second straight win, pushing him up to 7-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .898 save percentage in 12 contests this season.
