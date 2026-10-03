Swayman stopped 30 of 33 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Swayman followed Tuesday's 24-save shutout of the Rangers with another solid performance, though the potential shutout bid ended quickly after he was beaten once in the first period and twice in the second. However, the seven-year veteran shut the door the rest of the way and allowed the Bruins to mount the comeback. Swayman has had a strong start to the season, stopping 54 of 57 shots faced through two starts and winning both outings.