Swayman will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The Bruins are breaking their alternating pattern for this back-to-back, with Swayman getting the nod after a 43-save performance -- plus eight shootout stops -- Monday in a 4-3 win over the Stars. This is the first time in over a month Swayman will make consecutive starts. He was in goal for four games in a row when Linus Ullmark was hurt in January. Swayman will have a tough task ahead Wednesday against an Oilers team fifth in the league in goals per game with 3.56.