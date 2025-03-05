Swayman stopped 24 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville, with the Predators' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Charlie Coyle gave Boston an early 1-0 lead, but the game mostly belonged to the visitors after that as defensive breakdowns and turnovers led to all five goals against Swayman. The 26-year-old netminder has dropped six straight decisions, going 0-4-2 with a 3.32 GAA and .880 save percentage as the Bruins threaten to fall out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.