Swayman turned aside 19 of 24 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Minnesota, with the Wild's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 27-year-old netminder had a tough outing, getting beaten regularly on his glove side and having trouble finding the puck through traffic. It's the fourth time in his last seven outings that Swayman has given up at least four goals, a stretch in which he's gone 3-4-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .878 save percentage. Michael DiPietro could be in line to see a little more work if the Bruins need to ease up on Swayman's workload in the short term.