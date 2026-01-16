Swayman made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

The Bruins spotted their netminder a 2-0 lead before the four-minute mark in the first period, and Swayman made sure the visitors were never able to pull level, giving up just two power-play goals the rest of the way. Swayman has won three straight starts and has just one regulation loss since Christmas, going 5-1-1 over his last seven appearances with a rock-solid 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage.