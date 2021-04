Swayman made 21 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped both shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The rookie wasn't particularly tested but he came up big when it mattered to secure the win for the Bruins. Swayman has won three of his first four NHL starts with a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage, but Tuukka Rask (upper body) could be back to reclaim the No. 1 job in the Boston net as soon as Thursday against the Islanders.