Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Named Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Swayman is one of three finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award.

Swayman posted an 18-11-5 record, .939 save percentage and 2.07 GAA in 34 appearances for the University of Maine this season. The netminder -- who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- signed his three-year, entry-level deal with the Bruins following the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign. With his deal in place, the Anchorage native figures to report to AHL Providence or ECHL Atlanta next year.