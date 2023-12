Swayman will not dress Thursday versus Buffalo, due to an illness, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman was not scheduled to start as he shares the net with Linus Ullmark and played Sunday -- the last time the Bruins were in action. Swayman is 9-1-2 with a 2.08 GAA and .932 save percentage as he continues to shine behind a solid Bruins defensive corps. Consider Swayman day-to-day and he could return as early as Saturday against the suddenly red-hot Coyotes.