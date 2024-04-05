Swayman made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old netminder set a new career high with his 25th win of the season. Swayman has gone 6-2-0 in eight starts since the beginning of March with a 2.49 GAA, but that's largely been thanks to the Bruins' stingy defense as he has a .905 save percentage over that stretch. With Boston still in the mix to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference, expect Swayman and Linus Ullmark to remain in their timeshare over the team's final handful of games.