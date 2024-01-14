Swayman stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

After three straight overtime losses, Swayman helped the Bruins end their road trip on a positive note. It wasn't a particularly strong individual effort from the netminder, but two goals each from Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy proved to be enough support. Swayman is up to 12-3-7 with a 2.49 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 23 appearances. Linus Ullmark (lower body) isn't believed to be seriously injured, but Swayman will likely see all of the starts until his fellow goaltender is good to go.