Swayman stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Swayman surrendered a goal in each period, but the Bruins provided him with enough offensive support to extend his personal winning streak to seven games. He's 23-6-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 35 outings in 2022-23. Linus Ullmark (lower body) missed Sunday's contest with Brandon Bussi serving as the backup instead. Ullmark probably wouldn't have started against the Flyers anyway because he was in net Saturday, but the 29-year-old might get the nod over Swayman on Tuesday versus Washington, provided that he's healthy enough to play.