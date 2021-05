Swayman is expected to start Tuesday night's game against New Jersey.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has already named Tuukka Rask as Boston's starter for Monday's tilt versus New Jersey. Swayman, who recorded 17 saves in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres, is thus on track to get the nod Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak is the odd man out for the time being.