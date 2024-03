Swayman stopped 32 of Toronto's 33 shots in Monday's 4-1 win.

Swayman has faced an average of just over 39 shots per game over his last five starts. They haven't all been great, but he's been facing the shooting gallery. It's been a bit up and down lately. He's been above a .900 save percentage and below .900 on alternate games over the last eight games. Still, he showed Monday that he's capable of putting in a game-stealing performance on any given night.