Swayman will defend the cage on the road versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has been inconsistent to open the season, going 4-4-0 with a 3.14 GAA in eight appearances despite having allowed just one goal in three of those victories. If the 26-year-old Alaska native can't steady his game, he could find himself watching Joonas Korpisalo from the bench a little more than anticipated.