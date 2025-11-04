Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Patrolling crease against Isles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will defend the cage on the road versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Swayman has been inconsistent to open the season, going 4-4-0 with a 3.14 GAA in eight appearances despite having allowed just one goal in three of those victories. If the 26-year-old Alaska native can't steady his game, he could find himself watching Joonas Korpisalo from the bench a little more than anticipated.
