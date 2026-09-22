Swayman will start Tuesday's preseason contest against the Flyers.

Swayman will make his 2026-27 preseason debut Tuesday after Michael DiPietro helped guide the Bruins to a shootout win in the team's opener. The 27-year-old Swayman took a big step forward last season, as he posted a 31-18-4 record, a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 55 regular-season outings. He proved that he can handle a true starter's workload, which he will likely see in the early stages of 2026-27 as DiPietro ramps up to speed as Boston's projected new backup.