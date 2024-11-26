Swayman will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home matchup with the Canucks, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI relays.

Swayman allowed one goal on 20 shots in a 2-1 victory over Detroit on Saturday. This performance comes after Swayman conceded 12 combined goals in back-to-back losses to Columbus and Dallas. The 26-year-old will aim to keep the positive momentum rolling against a Vancouver club that ranks 14th in the NHL with 3.21 goals per game through 19 outings.