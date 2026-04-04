Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Patrolling road crease
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will start in Saturday's road contest against the Lightning, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins official site.
Swayman will look to bounce back Saturday after falling just short to the Panthers in Thursday's 2-1 loss. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 30-16-4 record, a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 51 outings this season. Swayman has been excellent down the stretch to help the Bruins attempt to secure a playoff berth, as he's posted an 8-3-1 record, a 2.14 GAA and a .925 save percentage across his last 12 appearances. The Lightning sit second in the league with 3.60 goals per game this season.
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