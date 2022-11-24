Swayman stopped 26 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final tally was scored into an empty net. Swayman held his own in the first and third periods, but a three-goal eruption by the Panthers in the second was the difference. In total, three of the four goals against the 23-year-old goalie came on the power play, so the final result can't really be pinned on him. Linus Ullmark remains entrenched atop the depth chart for the Bruins, and Swayman's 3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage through six appearances don't give the team much incentive to change things up in the crease.