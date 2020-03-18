Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Pens entry-level contract

Swayman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Tuesday, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Swayman was fantastic as the University of Maine's starting netminder in 2019-20, compiling an 18-11-5 record while posting an impressive 2.07 GAA and .939 save percentage in 34 appearances. Tuukka Rask only has one year left on his contract and Jaroslav Halak will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, so if he plays well in the AHL next year, Swayman could be with the big club as soon as 2021-22.