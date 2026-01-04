Swayman stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Swayman won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 6-9. The 27-year-old allowed both goals in the second period but was able to limit the damage there, and a second goal from Fraser Minten at 4:41 of overtime secured the Bruins' victory. Swayman is up to 16-10-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 29 outings this season. He's not all the way back from last year's struggles, but Swayman is handling a No. 1 workload pretty well this year with a good chance to reach the 30-win mark for the first time in his career. The Bruins wrap up this five-game road trip in Seattle on Tuesday.