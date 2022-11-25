Swayman turned aside all six shots he faced after replacing Linus Ullmark (upper body) during the third period of Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Swayman entered the game with the Bruins down 2-1, but David Krejci pocketed his second goal of the afternoon a few minutes later to tie it up before David Pastrnak handed the 24-year-old netminder his fourth win of the season with his power-play blast from the faceoff circle in OT. Swayman's 2.92 GAA and .890 save percentage through seven appearances on the season look rough, but if Ullmark's injury ends up being serious, the younger goalie will get plenty of opportunities to improve on those numbers.