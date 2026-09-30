Swayman stopped all 24 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Swayman and Igor Shesterkin traded zeroes for more than 56 minutes before the Bruins broke through and scored three goals late in the third period. Swayman faced his heaviest workload in the final frame, turning aside all 10 shots as New York pushed for the opening goal. The 27-year-old ultimately secured the shutout to enjoy a strong start to the season. He's coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he went 31-18-4 with a 2.71 GAA, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts across 55 regular-season appearances. Swayman should remain the starter when the Bruins take on the Jets on the road Friday.