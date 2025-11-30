Swayman stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Swayman extended his excellent stretch in this shootout win over the Red Wings. He's won three of his last four outings while allowing two or fewer goals each time. He's also conceded three or fewer goals in his past 10 contests while posting a save percentage of at least .900 each time. It wouldn't be a stretch to say Swayman has been among the best goaltenders in the Eastern Conference in November.