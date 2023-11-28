Swayman allowed two goals on 19 shots in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Swayman was yanked after Ivan Provorov's goal at 5:38 of the second period, as Boston fell behind 2-0. Head coach Jim Montgomery explained afterwards that the quick hook was just because the club had no life as a whole, and he was looking to jump-start the team. It didn't get much better, as the Blue Jackets ended up treating Linus Ullmark equally hard. The B's are back at it on Thursday night against the visiting Sharks.