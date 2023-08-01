Swayman was awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract with Boston on Tuesday by an independent arbitrator, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Swayman posted a 24-6-4 record last season with four shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 37 appearances. He shared the crease with 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, which will likely be the case again next campaign. The goaltending duo of the Bruins won the William M. Jennings Trophy after allowing a league-low 177 goals against during the 2022-23 regular season.