Swayman turned aside all 25 shots he faced in Friday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The rookie continues to shine, collecting his first NHL shutout and his fourth win in his first five starts for Boston. Swayman should remain in the mix in net for the Bruins as long as Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19) is out of action, and perhaps even afterward given his 1.78 GAA and .938 save percentage.