Swayman came off the bench to stop two of three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Swayman relieved Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) at the start of the third period with the Bruins trailing 4-2. He was beaten by Brock Nelson just 1:59 into the frame and faced minimal action the rest of the way. Not much was known about Rask's status immediately following the game, but Swayman would receive his first career playoff start if Rask is unable to go for Game 6 on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Swayman enjoyed a splendid regular season after his recall from AHL Providence, going 7-3-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .945 save percentage in 10 appearances.