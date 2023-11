Swayman made 20 saves in a 5-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Johnny Kovacevic were the only Habs to beat him. The former scored from the bumper, and the latter followed his own shot and somehow pushed it through Swayman on the rebound. The 24-year-old from Anchorage is now 7-0-1 with a 1.73 GAA and .941 save percentage. He and Linus Ullmark form the best tandem in the NHL. Swayman is an auto-start regardless of opponent whenever he's in the blue paint.