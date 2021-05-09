Swayman was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Swayman backed up Tuukka Rask for Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers, but the former didn't play in the contest. The Bruins have a back-to-back versus the Islanders on Monday and in Washington on Tuesday, so Swayman may get one more start in the regular season.
