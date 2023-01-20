Swayman made 31 saves in a 3-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

He was dialled in all night. He made a sparkling glove save on Artemi Panarin in the first and stymied him on second-period breakaway. Swayman has impressed this week with victories over the Flyers and Rangers, and stopped 60-of-61 shots. Linus Ullmark remains the starter in Boston, but Swayman is starting to show flashes of his rookie brilliance from last season. He has won all four starts this month and made 115 saves (.966) in that span.