Swayman stopped 29 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

The six goals allowed were a season high for Swayman, and the outing continued a sluggish stretch that has seen the 25-year-old netminder go 2-2-2 over his last six starts with a 3.15 GAA and .902 save percentage. His track record suggests he'll turn things around soon enough, but if his struggles last deeper into January, the Bruins may have to consider giving Linus Ullmark a little more work until Swayman comes out of his funk.